Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives $11.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WRTBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €10.90 ($11.60) to €10.10 ($10.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from €15.00 ($15.96) to €13.50 ($14.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Danske cut shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.98. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company's marine power portfolio includes engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems; marine systems comprising products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair, and electrical integrations; voyage solutions consists of bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems, and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility, as well as builds end-to-end connected digital ecosystem for shipping; and decarbonization energy services include future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage, and optimization technology, such as the GEMS energy management platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.