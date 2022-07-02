SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.86, but opened at $11.08. SecureWorks shares last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 13 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 33,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $311,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,131.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 80,077 shares of company stock worth $825,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SCWX. StockNews.com began coverage on SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $927.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 4th quarter worth $3,074,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 284.7% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 183,806 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 220,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 159,830 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 772,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 130,114 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth $1,470,000. Institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.