Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €71.00 to €67.00. The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 90522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kion Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($108.51) to €92.00 ($97.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kion Group from €110.00 ($117.02) to €91.00 ($96.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Get Kion Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Kion Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

Kion Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.