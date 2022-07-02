Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.18, but opened at $37.32. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Methanex shares last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 26,674 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank cut Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after acquiring an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,752,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 433,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,159,000 after acquiring an additional 349,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,214,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 417,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 235,626 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.