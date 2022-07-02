Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JMP Securities downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The stock traded as low as $13.59 and last traded at $13.82, with a volume of 12223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

In other news, CFO Kevin R. Rhodes bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,967.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 335.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 185,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 143,148 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -359.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

