SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.28, but opened at $17.58. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 27,245 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGH. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in SMART Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SMART Global by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SMART Global by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SMART Global by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $806.69 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 49.59%. The company had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

