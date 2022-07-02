BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BrightSphere Investment Group traded as low as $17.67 and last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 2692 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $41,968,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter valued at $9,312,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 752.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after buying an additional 329,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 798,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,434,000 after buying an additional 323,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 105.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after buying an additional 217,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $750.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.65.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 156.79%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.14 million. Analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

