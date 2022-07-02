Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.13, with a volume of 74120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Specifically, Director John B. Furman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,906.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is presently 7.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after buying an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,947,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after buying an additional 13,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after buying an additional 15,717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after buying an additional 485,152 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

