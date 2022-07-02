Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €25.00 to €24.00. The company traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BVRDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($30.85) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.38) to €30.00 ($31.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.91) to €30.80 ($32.77) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.92.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

