AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Alembic Global Advisors upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Alembic Global Advisors now has a $103.00 price target on the stock. AeroVironment traded as high as $82.43 and last traded at $82.43. 15,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 314,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.96.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,142,000 after acquiring an additional 184,557 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,371,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,002,000 after purchasing an additional 184,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,862.71 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

