Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $14.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sibanye Stillwater traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 16018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBSW. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 14.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.41.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

