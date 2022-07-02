Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SCRMU) Lock-Up Period To End on July 5th

Screaming Eagle Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 5th. Screaming Eagle Acquisition had issued 75,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 6th. The total size of the offering was $750,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

SCRMU stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

