Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after DNB Markets downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 337736 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 94.00 to 86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 93.00 to 120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 84.00 to 82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35.

Norsk Hydro ASA ( OTCMKTS:NHYDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 5.82%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

