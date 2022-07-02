Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $27.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

