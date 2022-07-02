TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $17.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 60,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 600,426 shares.The stock last traded at $12.25 and had previously closed at $11.96.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TIMB. Citigroup assumed coverage on TIM in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIMB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TIM by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,050,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,421 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter worth about $7,924,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in TIM by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 807,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 346,292 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its stake in TIM by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 247,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 158,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TIM by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 476,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 139,387 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. TIM had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $904.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tim S.A. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.0822 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. TIM’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

