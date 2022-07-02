TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $125.00. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock. TE Connectivity traded as low as $110.15 and last traded at $110.49, with a volume of 3565 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.89.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TEL. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,944,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,743,278,000 after acquiring an additional 399,898 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in TE Connectivity by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,331,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,607,000 after acquiring an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $972,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

