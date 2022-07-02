Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Victory Capital traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.60, with a volume of 1830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 810,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,393,000 after acquiring an additional 37,750 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 480.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 68,153 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Castellan Group bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,763,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 31.35%. Analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.