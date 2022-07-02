SOS Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 6th (NYSE:SOS)

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 6th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, July 6th.

NYSE SOS opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. SOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SOS by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SOS by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development.

