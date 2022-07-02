Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Up 2.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $130.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics traded as high as $37.56 and last traded at $37.26. 10,495 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,146,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.49.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.78.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

