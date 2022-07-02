PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading Up 1.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 2,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 556,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Specifically, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $60,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,990. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $61,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,728. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 145,100 shares of company stock valued at $786,394 in the last ninety days.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $525.84 million, a P/E ratio of -21.89 and a beta of -1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. As a group, analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.