Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Down 8.1% After Insider Selling

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.35. 92,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,402,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Specifically, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $1,217,389.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 669,934 shares of company stock worth $12,405,181. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.20.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pinterest by 43.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 9.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 80.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 3.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Pinterest by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.