Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 71,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 983,688 shares.The stock last traded at $42.70 and had previously closed at $42.90.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 40,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 15,433 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $571,021.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,721. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 678,878 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,041. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 649,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 330,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of -0.20.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $831.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.