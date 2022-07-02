Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.6% on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $16.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Farfetch traded as low as $6.95 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 47,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,651,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Farfetch by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,590,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,935 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,439,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,801 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Farfetch by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,763,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,669 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $160,461,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth about $73,646,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.14.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.