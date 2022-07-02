Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.03, but opened at $41.26. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 1,130 shares.
The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.33. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $675.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.
About Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)
Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.
