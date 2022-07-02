Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.03, but opened at $41.26. Franklin Covey shares last traded at $43.97, with a volume of 1,130 shares.

The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.33. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 8.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $675.99 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.

About Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.