Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 40356 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.96.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

