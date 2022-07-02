Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $206.00 to $125.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Expedia Group traded as low as $91.03 and last traded at $91.16, with a volume of 8687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EXPE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.85.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $1,729,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 252,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 806.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,891 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $83,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,682 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

