Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Short Interest Up 54.1% in June

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

PSAG stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.81.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.