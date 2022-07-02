iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,000 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the May 31st total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,227,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47.

