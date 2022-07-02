SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $48.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SL Green Realty traded as low as $45.58 and last traded at $45.69, with a volume of 2322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.15.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 57.70% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $187.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 55.08%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

