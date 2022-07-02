Short Interest in Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Expands By 54.9%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KHRNF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

