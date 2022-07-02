Short Interest in Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Expands By 54.9%

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the May 31st total of 137,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:KHRNF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.
About Khiron Life Sciences
