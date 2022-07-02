Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Up 55.8% in June

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 55.8% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Crimson Wine Group stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 5.28. Crimson Wine Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.62 million for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 6.70%.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

