Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Booking traded as low as $1,707.21 and last traded at $1,714.47, with a volume of 6850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,810.33.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,717.69.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after buying an additional 94,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,591,171,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Booking by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,091.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,241.39. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

