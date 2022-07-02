Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 6,700 ($82.20) price objective by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($94.47) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 8,600 ($105.51) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($88.33) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($87.11) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($95.69) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

