Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.56.

BIIB opened at $210.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.42. Biogen has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $372.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $201.95 and its 200-day moving average is $213.47.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Biogen by 115.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 4.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

