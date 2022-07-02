Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.00.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$39.36 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.84 and a 12-month high of C$57.50. The company has a market cap of C$20.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.70.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

