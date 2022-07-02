AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($32.45) price objective on AXA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($34.04) price objective on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

CS opened at €21.73 ($23.11) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.36. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($29.46).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

