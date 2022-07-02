StockNews.com Downgrades Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) to Buy

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.09 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -436.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

