StockNews.com Downgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Hold

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $118.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 28.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHIP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

