Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €55.00 ($58.51) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 125.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of RNO opened at €24.36 ($25.91) on Thursday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($78.41) and a one year high of €100.70 ($107.13). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.35.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

