Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.25 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $123,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,042 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,316,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,332,000 after acquiring an additional 64,554 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,727,000 after purchasing an additional 115,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,759,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,531,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.