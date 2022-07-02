The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. DA Davidson has a “NA” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $600.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.08.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.72 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 30.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in First Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 146,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,360,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 33,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,049,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

