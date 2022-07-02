Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CapStar Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for CapStar Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $30.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSTR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CapStar Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

CSTR opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.79. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,207,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 693,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 592,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 417,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 18,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.