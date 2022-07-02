Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for United Community Banks, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for United Community Banks’ current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UCBI. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $30.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Community Banks by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 39,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,829,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

