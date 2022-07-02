Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Buys 183 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 183 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 895 ($10.98) per share, with a total value of £1,637.85 ($2,009.39).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 141 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,160 ($14.23) per share, with a total value of £1,635.60 ($2,006.62).

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 883 ($10.83) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £503.43 million and a P/E ratio of 25.66. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a one year low of GBX 850 ($10.43) and a one year high of GBX 1,500 ($18.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,013.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,171.52.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

