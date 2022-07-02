B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPPI. StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.24. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,894,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 896,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

