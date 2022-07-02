Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Boosted by DA Davidson

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for First Mid Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for First Mid Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

FMBH stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $741.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth $6,786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 48,272 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth $902,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,870,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.29%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

