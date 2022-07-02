DA Davidson Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

OBNK opened at $39.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. Origin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNKGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $68.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Origin Bancorp by 59.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

