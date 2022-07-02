John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £3,274.87 in Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Rating) insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,961 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £3,274.87 ($4,017.75).

LON:WG opened at GBX 150.40 ($1.85) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 266.40 ($3.27). The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 201.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.05) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 306 ($3.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 321.20 ($3.94).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

