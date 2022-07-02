John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Buys £3,274.87 in Stock

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WGGet Rating) insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,961 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £3,274.87 ($4,017.75).

LON:WG opened at GBX 150.40 ($1.85) on Friday. John Wood Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 266.40 ($3.27). The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 201.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WG. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($4.91) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.05) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 270 ($3.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.50) to GBX 306 ($3.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 321.20 ($3.94).

John Wood Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.