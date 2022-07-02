KeyCorp Comments on RPT Realty’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NYSE:RPT opened at $9.89 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

