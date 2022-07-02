Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $169.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

